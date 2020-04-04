New Mexico Land Office considers emergency oil and gas rule

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Land managers in New Mexico are considering an emergency rule allowing oil and gas companies that lease state trust land to temporarily stop producing without penalty for at least 30 days, with a possible extension of up to 120 days.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard on Friday pointed to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic as well as the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has threatened America’s yearslong fracking boom.