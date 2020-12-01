New Mexico Land Office offers online Christmas tree permits

The Associated Press
Created: December 01, 2020 06:29 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The State Land Office is joining other land management agencies in New Mexico in offering online Christmas tree cutting permits.
The Land Office also is allowing people to get permits to gather sand for filling their luminarias, which are traditional holiday fixtures of candles inside paper bags weighted with sand.
Permit applications, maps, directions and other information is available on the agency's website.
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard says her office is pleased to offer the low-cost permits as New Mexicans honor two long-held holiday traditions.
Like other activities on state trust land, the tree cutting and sand gathering fees help support public schools.
