New Mexico launches COVID testing, contact tracing agreement for essential businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health and Department of Environment are working together for a new voluntary surveillance testing and contact tracing agreement. Essential businesses following the agreement will "not be considered for closure."

The agreement requires regular COVID-19 testing among all employees, as well as contact tracing. If someone tests positive, under this agreement, the state's rapid response will not count toward the usual 14-day closure requirement in the public health order.