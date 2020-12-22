New Mexico launches free at-home COVID-19 tests

Tests will be free regardless of insurance and then will be sent to a laboratory via prepaid UPS packages.

State officials said all that is required is a form of photo identification, email address and an internet connection. Any photo ID will work, whether it is government-issued or from work or school. If the website asks for a credit card number, close out the browser and try again in an incognito browser.

“When more New Mexicans get tested, we can understand better the scope of viral spread in our state,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrase. “We can fight the virus more effectively when we know where we stand in every community across New Mexico. I hope New Mexicans take advantage of this simple and accessible means of testing – and continue to undertake all COVID-safe behaviors in their day-to-day lives.”

For more information about the test kits, click here.

NOTE: The governor's office said a technical error on the Vault website was erroneously asking for credit card information – this glitch has now been corrected. Vault tests are offered at zero cost for all New Mexicans and do not require credit card information to be entered. If the website asks for your credit card, please close out your browser and try again.