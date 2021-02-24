New Mexico launches support line to help residents cope with COVID-19 | KOB 4

New Mexico launches support line to help residents cope with COVID-19

New Mexico launches support line to help residents cope with COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 24, 2021 09:51 AM
Created: February 24, 2021 09:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Human Services Department has launched a mental health support line to help New Mexicans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials said the Cope with COVID-19 Crisis Counseling program provides free and confidential short-term mental health services. Confidential counseling will be available for free by calling (505) 954-1057. 

The support line is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials said an operator will connect you with a crisis counselor within 24 hours of a call.

“It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are common emotions to experience when dealing with all the uncertainties 0f the pandemic,” said Neal A. Bowen, the director of the state's Behavioral Health Services Division. “Through this program, we are connecting New Mexicans with crisis counselors who can provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed.”


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico House endorses liquor reforms
New Mexico House endorses liquor reforms
Judge grants pretrial release for teacher who is accused of child sex crimes
Judge grants pretrial release for teacher who is accused of child sex crimes
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque
New Mexico music educators push state leaders to allow in-person band
New Mexico music educators push state leaders to allow in-person band
FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration's scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)