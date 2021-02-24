New Mexico launches support line to help residents cope with COVID-19

The support line is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials said an operator will connect you with a crisis counselor within 24 hours of a call.

“It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are common emotions to experience when dealing with all the uncertainties 0f the pandemic,” said Neal A. Bowen, the director of the state's Behavioral Health Services Division. “Through this program, we are connecting New Mexicans with crisis counselors who can provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed.”