New Mexico launches new anti-DWI campaign with mask twist | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico launches new anti-DWI campaign with mask twist

New Mexico launches new anti-DWI campaign with mask twist

The Associated Press
Updated: June 25, 2020 12:59 PM
Created: June 25, 2020 12:49 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is launching a new anti-drunk driving campaign that also encourages people to wear face coverings and keep their distance from one another.

Officials say this will mark the first time the state uses animation in its “ENDWI” television spots and social media posts.

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval says alcohol sales increased when people started staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic and the concern is there could be an increase in impaired driving as the state opens and people began socializing.

Figures show there were 33 alcohol-related fatalities in New Mexico over the first five months of the year.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Range Cafe to close one of its Albuquerque locations
Range Cafe to close one of its Albuquerque locations
Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Law enforcement agencies scramble to find funds for police body cameras
Law enforcement agencies scramble to find funds for police body cameras
Reopening plan for NM public schools released prematurely
Reopening plan for NM public schools released prematurely
Advertisement


Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises
Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 207 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 207 additional COVID-19 cases
Health officials report COVID-19 exposure at Los Lunas church
Health officials report COVID-19 exposure at Los Lunas church
Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Navajo Nation reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Virgin Galactic marks second glide flight over New Mexico
Virgin Galactic marks second glide flight over New Mexico