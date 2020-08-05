New Mexico launches Small Business Recovery Loan Fund

The funds, taken from the New Mexico State Severance Tax Fund, will go to small businesses and nonprofits who have experienced financial hardship due to the state's public health order.

“This is a cornerstone of our state’s response to the economic crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Businesses across our state have suffered as a direct result of the public health emergency – customers are concerned about safety, employees are worried about their well-being and our economy has been battered. The state’s wealth can be put to no better purpose right now than the assistance of so many dedicated business-owners, whose lives and livelihoods have been upended, who have done everything they can to keep customers and workers and our communities safe. I will continue to deliver everything in my power to New Mexicans who continue to fight this virus and work to stay afloat.”