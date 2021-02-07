New Mexico lawmaker changes affiliation after abortion vote

Anderson declined a request for an interview. “Sorry,” he told the Santa Fe New Mexican in a text message on Friday. “Not today as I have done enough.”

Anderson was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and won reelection to another two-year term in 2020. He also served in the House from 1977 through 1980.

The decision to change his party means Democrats now hold an advantage over Republicans in the House, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

“Rep. Anderson, straight up, is and has always been a decent man,” said Democratic state Rep. Angelica Rubio. “This doesn’t surprise me one bit, and says so much about who he is.”

John Block, who founded a conservative news website Piñon Post, said Anderson’s vote is why he was forced out of the Republican Party.

“He must now resign and allow local leaders to fill his seat with someone who truly represents the 66th District,” Block said in an email. “The time for wishy-washy, and unreliable ‘Republicans’ in the House is over.”

The current New Mexico statute is unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said overly restrictive state government regulations of abortion were unconstitutional.

Supporters of the repeal legislation have expressed concern that the high court weaken or overturn the 1973 ruling.