New Mexico lawmakers ask President Biden to reevaluate decision to base the Space Force in Alabama

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico lawmakers have called on the Biden Administration to reevaluate the decision to make Huntsville, Alabama the home of the U.S. Space Force.
Back in November, the Air Force announced Albuquerque as one of the six finalists. The decision to go with Huntsville came in the final days of former President Trump’s administration.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, and freshman Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez sent another letter to President Biden Friday asking that he conduct a “comprehensive review” of the Air Force’s selection process for the Space Force’s headquarters.
They said that the Air Force’s selection process was “severely flawed and not in line with the more deliberate approach the service has taken in the past with regard to basing decisions of this magnitude.”
Lawmakers argued that New Mexico should be home to the Space Force, and pointed to the presence of existing space operations in the state, along with the national labs.
Colorado lawmakers have also raised concerns over the decision, and said that they believe the President Trump pressured the Air Force into making the call.
Huntsville, or “Rocket City”, is known for its association with early space missions in the U.S.
During the 2020 election, President Trump won over 60% of the vote in Alabama.
