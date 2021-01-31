New Mexico lawmakers ask President Biden to reevaluate decision to base the Space Force in Alabama

Lawmakers argued that New Mexico should be home to the Space Force, and pointed to the presence of existing space operations in the state, along with the national labs.

Colorado lawmakers have also raised concerns over the decision, and said that they believe the President Trump pressured the Air Force into making the call.

Huntsville, or “Rocket City”, is known for its association with early space missions in the U.S.

During the 2020 election, President Trump won over 60% of the vote in Alabama.