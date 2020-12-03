New Mexico lawmakers consider child welfare budgets | KOB 4

New Mexico lawmakers consider child welfare budgets

The Associated Press
Updated: December 03, 2020 10:07 AM
Created: December 03, 2020 10:04 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's child welfare agencies are presenting their budget requests to state lawmakers.

From emergency internet access and welfare checks to a strained child care system, the needs of children and parents have increased due to the pandemic.

But state revenues are down and agencies are being asked to trim their spending requests for the next fiscal year that starts in July 2021.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department oversees childcare and prekindergarten programs. It's asking for just over $400 million that would go toward more spending on pre-K efforts and bolstering compensation for at least 200 private sector pre-K teachers.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

