New Mexico lawmakers introduce bill to continue Chile Labor Incentive Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Between worker shortages, water shortages, and the cost of fuel and fertilizer, the agriculture industry is under attack and it's hitting New Mexico’s most prized crop – chile.



In the early '90s, more than 30,000 acres of chile was harvested in New Mexico. Now, that number is down to 8,500 acres.



Glen Duggins farms chile in Socorro County and, like many business owners, he's having trouble keeping workers. That's where the Chile Labor Incentive Program comes in.



Funds were available to help with harvesting and processing green chile from August through October.



"Did it help? Yeah, it kept what we had and I don't even think we would've had that," Duggins said.



When red chile season came around, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the program through the end of January.



"I have never seen a government act so willingly, so quickly to help us because this chile industry, we were facing nothing is what we were facing. By golly we just ask them, we hope that they continue it."



With the state Supreme Court siding against the governor’s authorization to spend federal relief dollars, the chile industry was unfortunately an unintended casualty.

"So CLIP was a governor's initiative and after the Supreme Court case the legislature reached out and said, you know we need those funds back because we're the ones that allocate them not the executive," New Mexico Chile Association Executive Director Travis Day said.



Sens. Jeff Steinborn and Crystal Diamond co-sponsored Senate Bill 157 that would continue the program with the remaining $2.2 million. The bill is set to be heard Tuesday morning.



"So what the association is hoping for is to get Senate Bill 157 through the legislative process, get it on the Governor's desk and get it signed. We also ask that our legislatures put in policies that are business-friendly and allow our members to continue to do business in the state of New Mexico,” Day said.