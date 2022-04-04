New Mexico lawmakers to discuss tax rebates during special session Tuesday

Lawmakers plan for two payments of $250 per taxpayer, that means $500 total, with families and couples getting $1,000. New Mexicans will get it regardless of how much they make, and the payments will arrive automatically this Spring and again this Fall.

Republicans who generally favor the plan say the timing of one payment before both the primary and general elections is pure politics.

"I think New Mexicans are smarter than that and I don't think it'll work, but you can't tell me May and late October is coincidental," said state Rep. Jim Townsend.

But Democrats say splitting up the payments lets them space $250 windfalls for taxpayers in Spring, Summer, and Fall. Plus, it spreads the cost to the state over two different fiscal years.

The other reason lawmakers convened, is Gov. Michelle Lujan's vetoed of the $50 million dollar pet project bill. She criticized a lot of the spending, saying it wasn't smartly targeted, and it wasn't transparent enough. KOB 4 was told the projects are the same.



