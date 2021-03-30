New Mexico lawmakers to hash out regulation details of recreational marijuana

Last year, the 4 Investigates team exposed how New Mexico’s medical marijuana program has a relatively relaxed set of rules and requirements for security compared to other states. However, HB 2 would require the State Regulation and Licensing Department to do the heavy lifting of creating rules around the industry.

“A lot of that is left up to the regulators right? And part of the reason why is as the industry develops, there'll be the need to probably change and shift some of those rules and regulations,” said Rep. Javier Martinez (D-District 11).

HB 2 sets a deadline for the rule making process by Jan. 1 2022. Legal sales will not be able to begin before the process is complete.

If recreational cannabis passes in the coming days, there will still be months of public hearings to hash out the rules that will govern this new industry.