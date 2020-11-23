New Mexico lawmakers to weigh $300 million in virus relief

The Associated Press
Created: November 23, 2020 12:49 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are drafting a virus relief bill that will be considered Tuesday during a one-day legislative session called by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The bill aims to inject about $300 million in direct economic aid for the unemployed, small businesses and emergency housing subsidies.
Money may also be allocated for increased COVID-19 testing capacity to speed up results.
Lawmakers say the proposed spending will be made possible by federal relief funding previously assigned to New Mexico.
But the spending may mean the state will need to tap reserve funds later to prop up next year's budget.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)