New Mexico lawmakers turn attention to horse racing

The Associated Press
Created: June 26, 2021 08:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Legislative analysts say New Mexico horse racing regulators have more to do if they want to further reduce the number of racehorse fatalities at tracks around the state.

They also warned during a legislative committee meeting that more challenges are likely as the industry looks to recover from the effects of the pandemic and prepares for implementation of a new federal law aimed at regulating racing.

The Legislative Finance Committee is in the process of reviewing the New Mexico Racing Commission and authorization for the panel to continue operating would be needed by July 2022.


