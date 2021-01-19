New Mexico lawmakers will not convene on Inauguration Day due to safety concerns | KOB 4
New Mexico lawmakers will not convene on Inauguration Day due to safety concerns

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 19, 2021 09:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico House and Senate will not meet on Inauguration Day Wednesday due to safety concerns. 

House members will meet in person Thursday and Friday for committee meetings before reconvening Monday.

Senators will return to the Roundhouse next Monday.

This next Senate floor session is schedule for Monday, Feb 1.   


