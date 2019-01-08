New Mexico leaders criticize Trump’s address on border security

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan echoed that sentiment.

“Tonight, the President chose to stoke fear instead of restore certainty for the hundreds of thousands of families who do not know when their next paycheck will come. To govern based on the President’s tantrums is a disservice to the American people,” he said.



In a statement to the press, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall urged Trump to end the shutdown because it’s have a devastating effect on people living in New Mexico.



“Over 5,800 workers in New Mexico are furloughed or working without pay, many of them wondering how they’ll make their next mortgage or rent payment,” Udall said.



Additionally U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich told KOB that Trump’s border wall is not an effective way to resolve border security.

“The solution to President Trump’s self-created crisis is not a wall. Americans want and deserve smart border security policies to help us create a safer border and build a more prosperous nation,” Heinrich said.



Many lawmakers said they support border security but not necessarily a wall which has been a sticking point for Trump.



“It’s 2019,” said Haaland, “ I think the $5.7 billion on a wall is an archaic way for us to do the job that can be done with technology, more people on the border, more folks at any border being able to do their jobs.”



Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small agreed.

“Investments in these measures will help to create a border and immigration system that is strong, smart, and fair,” she said. “The border is my home, and I am committed to fighting for and implementing policies which will help to make it both vibrant and safe.”