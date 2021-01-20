New Mexico leaders react to inauguration of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

“I am pleased that President Biden is rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization and proposing comprehensive immigration reform that includes a fair pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented people who are already contributing to our country. With his words and actions, President Biden has already sent the strong signal that America and American values are back.

“As we confront numerous difficult challenges, I am confident that President Biden is the leader we need to take big, bold action and renew the promise of the American dream.”

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández

“Today marks the beginning of a bright, new chapter for our country. President Biden will lead us into this historic moment with deep policy experience grounded in wisdom forged from the deep pain of tragedies. Vice President Kamala Harris' own lived experience as a daughter of immigrants, who’s Senatorial voice spoke for so many, will help guide our climb out of the chasm and to the mountaintop. We have in President Biden and Vice President Harris, “leaders with great souls...and ready hands,” as Dr. King called for. They bring a team of public servants who value truth and lead with empathy. Across our government, we are united in our mission to protect Americans and to create the conditions for our communities to thrive.

"I know Congress and the new administration will rise to the challenge of this transformative moment to bring lasting structural change. We must become the country that not only promises, but delivers, opportunity, justice and equality - for all. Let’s care enough for each other that we dedicate ourselves to using science to save lives and our planet. Let’s empower every American with the tools that our democracy offers.

"Now, let’s get to work.”

