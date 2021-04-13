New Mexico leads US Southwest in broadband needs

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has the highest percentage of residents in the U.S. Southwest without adequate broadband internet infrastructure.
The Biden administration on Monday released details about each state's infrastructure needs for everything from internet access to highways, affordable housing and drinking water projects.
In New Mexico, the federal government estimates that 22% of residents live in areas where there's no broadband infrastructure that provides acceptable internet speeds.
Nearly 70% live in areas where there's only one such internet provider.
The coronavirus pandemic highlighted broadband problems as schools turned to remote learning and other services were forced to go online only.
