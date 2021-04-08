New Mexico leads vaccine rollout with 50% getting 1st shot

The Associated Press
Created: April 08, 2021 07:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting more progress in getting residents vaccinated as the state continues to lead the U.S. in the vaccine rollout.
State Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins says 50% of residents 16 and older have received their first shot and 31% are fully vaccinated.
New Mexico on Monday expanded vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older.
New Mexico National Guard soldiers are operating a vaccine distribution center in Albuquerque to help with the effort.
