New Mexico legislative caucuses stockpile money for 2020

The Associated Press
October 15, 2019 06:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Money is being stockpiled by leading state legislators under specialized political committees that can collect five-times as much cash per donor as standard campaigns and committees.
    
Six-month campaign finance disclosure reports are due by Tuesday evening as Democrats defend their majority in the state House and Senate.
    
Newly designated legislative caucus committees can collect five times as much cash per donor as other campaigns and committees, under reforms enacted this year by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Democratic-led Legislature.
    
The House Republican caucus committee received $120,100 in contributions over the past six months. Donors included prominent oil-sector leaders and companies.
    
Candidates for the Legislature or statewide offices such as governor can collect up to $5,000 per donor toward the 2020 primary election and again for the general election.

