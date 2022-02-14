New Mexico legislator arrested for suspected DWI

Statement from House Democratic leaders New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, Majority Leader Javier Martinez, House Majority Whip Doreen Gollegos and House Majority Caucus Chair D. Wonda Johnson:

“We are aware of this developing situation and it is important that we let the judicial process take its course. In the meantime, the legislature will continue its critical work over the next 4 days. As friends and colleagues, we are equally concerned about the wellbeing of Representative Louis and her family in this difficult time.”