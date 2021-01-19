New Mexico legislators look for solutions to hobbled economy

The Associated Press, Kai Porter
Updated: January 19, 2021 07:13 AM
Created: January 19, 2021 07:07 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Daunting challenges await the New Mexico Legislature as it convenes a 60-day session during the unrelenting pandemic.
Lawmakers will meet at a Statehouse building guarded by troops and encircled by fencing, barricades and mobile security cameras. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber also issued a Proclamation of Emergency due to the threat of civil unrest.
Proposals aimed at reviving the economy are at the top of political agendas for lawmakers in the Democratic-led House and Senate, as Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushes for increased state spending on pandemic relief, education and health care.
“For Democrats in the House and the Senate, the number one priority for the upcoming legislative session is recovery, recovery, recovery," said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf.
Lightning-rod initiatives also have been drafted that would allow recreational marijuana sales, shore up abortion rights and reform oversight of police forces.
The session is scheduled to begin Tuesday at noon. The governor will not be delivering the traditional State of the State address on the first day of the session. A spokesperson for the governor said she will give a State of the State address eventually, and it will most likely be held remotely.
