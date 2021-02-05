New Mexico Legislature considers college tuition funding | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: February 05, 2021 06:14 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Senators are considering giving $30 million in tuition assistance for students at two-year colleges and funding a pilot program to help college dropouts finish their degrees.

The Opportunity Scholarship supports community college students before federal tuition funding is considered, meaning they can use any extra money to cover living costs.

College officials fear the pandemic is leading to a drop in enrollment.

There would be $4 million of the funds going to a pilot program aimed at former Lottery Scholarship recipients who left before finishing their four-year undergraduate degrees.

Both measures are supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has lobbied the Legislature to make two and four-year colleges tuition free.


