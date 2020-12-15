New Mexico Legislature considers 'hybrid' session for safety

The Associated Press
Created: December 15, 2020 06:43 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leading legislators in New Mexico say the next regular legislative session in early 2021 is likely to take place in a hybrid of in person and online.
Democratic Senate majority leaders Peter Wirth of Santa Fe said Monday that a “huge piece” of the next session likely will be conducted online through video conferencing as a precaution against pandemic dangers.
He noted that many local governments are conducting public business entirely online.
The Democratic House speaker indicated that online committee hearings are likely and that the House will limit the number of bills that can be introduced by each member to five to streamline proceedings.
