New Mexico lifts restrictions for unemployment insurance benefits | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 17, 2020 09:22 AM
Created: March 17, 2020 09:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is extending eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits to workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Employees whose hours have been reduced or who have been laid off due to the outbreak are eligible. The work search requirement for affected workers has been waived for up to four weeks by the Department of Workforce Solutions.

That means that employees at businesses that have closed temporarily will be able to access benefits without having to search for a new position while they wait for their employers to restart operations. 

“We want to give businesses every opportunity to retain employees during this time of significant economic disruption,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “These new unemployment insurance guidelines will allow employers to simultaneously reduce payroll expenses, avoid permanent layoffs, and ensure employees continue receiving income.”

Claims can be filed two ways: 

For more information on unemployment insurance, click here.


