New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1

She expressed optimism that the state can avoid any significant cuts to personnel and services in public education, health care, child protective services and public safety — though the state will have to “slow spending” and likely rein in previously approved infrastructure projects. Those calculation are based on the availability of federal coronavirus relief funds, state financial reserves and possible new withdrawals from an $18 billion state trust fund.

Health officials reiterated warnings that New Mexico residents should not travel to neighboring states that are moving more quickly to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

“We are following the public health data, not what other states are doing,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m not looking at Arizona, I’m not looking at Texas.”

Human Services Secretary David Scrase said that New Mexico is “getting good control of the virus,” even as health officials acknowledged that it is too soon to lift a lockdown in three hard-hit northwestern counties that account for the majority of infections and deaths in New Mexico.

New Mexico on Wednesday reported another 134 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to more than 6,300. Health officials also reported seven new deaths, bringing that total to 283. More than 200 people are hospitalized, with several dozen of them on ventilators.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

Officials also said during an online update that all of the staff members in the state Corrections Department have been tested and about one-quarter of inmates at state lockups have been tested. About two-thirds of the state’s 33 counties also have met that testing goal within their jails.

State health authorities are making it possible for New Mexico residents to spend food stamp benefits to purchase food online and reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission associated with local shopping trips.

The Human Services Department announced Wednesday in a news release that money from the federally subsidized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can be used for online food purchases at Walmart and Amazon using electronic benefit transfer cards.

Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano said in a statement that online purchases mean that more New Mexico resident can stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19.