New Mexico limits providers to 1,750 marijuana plants

Associated Press
August 23, 2019 11:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico will limit licensed medical marijuana providers to 1,750 mature cannabis plants, a drop from the 2,500 plants allowed under an expiring emergency state rule.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the new rules adopted by state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel take effect Tuesday.
    
The changes also include an increase to the annual licensing fee for producers and the elimination of the $50 fee for replacing lost patient identification cards.
    
Ultra Health CEO Duke Rodriguez says the plant limit will exacerbate a medical marijuana shortage and ultimately hurt patients.
    
Ultra Health is one of 35 medical cannabis producers in the state.
    
Department of Health spokesman David Morgan says the department has been transparent about the plant count and the proposed rule was published in June.

