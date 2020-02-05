New Mexico looks beyond US borders for savings on medicine | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico looks beyond US borders for savings on medicine

New Mexico looks beyond US borders for savings on medicine

The Associated Press
Created: February 05, 2020 10:12 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Senate endorsed a bill Tuesday that might allow the state to pursue imports of prescription drugs from Canada on a wholesale basis in search of cost savings.

Several states including Florida are looking for pathways to import prescription medicine while adhering to U.S. safety standards.

Advertisement

In December, the administration of President Donald Trump said it was moving forward with proposed regulations that might allow states to import many brand-name drugs from Canada with federal oversight.

It is unclear whether Canadian suppliers are capable or interested in supplying large U.S. markets.

In New Mexico, the Democrat-sponsored bill would authorize the state Health Department to develop a future application for federal approval to import wholesale drugs from Canada.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the effort to get the front of the line as states look abroad for drug savings.

The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far
Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far
Police: Fatal crash near Central and Elizabeth
Police: Fatal crash near Central and Elizabeth
14-year-old accused murderer could be sentenced as an adult
14-year-old accused murderer could be sentenced as an adult
Pelosi shreds Trump's speech. Right there on the podium.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Animal welfare officials remind pet owners to provide animals with adequate winter shelter
Animal welfare officials remind pet owners to provide animals with adequate winter shelter
Advertisement


Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements
New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements
Cowboys for Trump eyes arbitration in fight over reporting
Cowboys for Trump eyes arbitration in fight over reporting
Pelosi shreds Trump's speech. Right there on the podium.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)