New Mexico Lottery Scholarship to cover full tuition for first time in six years

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 04, 2021 09:42 AM
Created: June 04, 2021 09:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lottery Scholarship will cover the full amount of tuition for eligible students at all public and Tribal colleges and universities, according to an announcement by the state's Higher Education Department Friday morning.
This marks the first time that the Lottery Scholarship has covered 100% of tuition for all eligible students since 2015.
“Inability to afford the rising cost of a college education continues to be a barrier for too many students to pursuing degrees that will benefit not only themselves, but our state overall,” Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said. “With increased funding for the New Mexico Lottery and Opportunity Scholarships, we can help students invest in their future without having to worry about burdensome debt or choosing between making ends meet and their education.”
State officials said the scholarship will be funded at $63.5 million for 2022, over a 30% increase from last year's funding of $43 million.
The scholarship had paid full tuition for students for nearly 20 years, between 1996 and 2015. It was reduced to cover between 60% and 75% in 2018 following the expiration of liquor excise tax revenue.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must:
About 20% of college students enrolled in New Mexico received the Lottery Scholarship during the 2019-2020 school year.
