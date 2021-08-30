New Mexico Lottery searching for $1 million Powerball winner

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico is home to a new millionaire, according to the New Mexico Lottery.
An NM Lottery player has won $1 million playing Powerball from the Aug. 28, 2021 drawing.
The winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46, 59 and Powerball number 26. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers but missed the Powerball number.
The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 is now $332 million. Powerball has drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
If you have the winning ticket, call 505-342-7561 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The claim center is also between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
