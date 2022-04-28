New Mexico makes child care free for most families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a major announcement Thursday that will help thousands of New Mexicans be able to afford child care – and some may get it for free.

The state estimates 30,000 families will now qualify for early childhood care, paid for by a mixture of state and federal tax dollars. The governor's office said the move sets New Mexico apart – no other state in the country is offering free early childhood education to such a broad demographic.