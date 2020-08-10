New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time

New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time

The Associated Press
Created: August 10, 2020 06:28 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Kirtland man is accused of driving impaired for the 14th time after being pulled over recently with a 30-pack of beer in his vehicle.

Farmington police say 46-year-old Anthony Chee is facing a felony count of aggravated DWI.

Advertisement

He’s also facing a misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked and misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain traffic lane, improper turning at intersection and no seat belts.

Police say Chee was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 after reportedly driving in the wrong lane and struggling to stay in his lane of traffic.  

A sobriety test was conducted and Chee was arrested.

He now faces a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Farmington Magistrate Court. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Breakdown of President Trump's 4 Executive Orders
Breakdown of President Trump's 4 Executive Orders
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 205 additional COVID-19 cases
Young women speak about the impact of gun violence in light of teen's recent shooting death
Young women speak about the impact of gun violence in light of teen's recent shooting death
Community collects food, PPE for San Felipe Pueblo elders
Community collects food, PPE for San Felipe Pueblo elders
Albuquerque post office to be renamed after letter carrier murdered on the job
Albuquerque post office to be renamed after letter carrier murdered on the job
Advertisement


Legislative subcommittee directs attention toward policing amid nationwide cries to end police brutality
Legislative subcommittee directs attention toward policing amid nationwide cries to end police brutality
Young women speak about the impact of gun violence in light of teen's recent shooting death
Young women speak about the impact of gun violence in light of teen's recent shooting death
Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students
Albuquerque offers free WiFi hotspots for students
New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time
New Mexico man accused of driving impaired for the 14th time
Community collects food, PPE for San Felipe Pueblo elders
Community collects food, PPE for San Felipe Pueblo elders