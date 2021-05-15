New Mexico man ends trial, admits killing wife, 4 daughters

Villegas-Hernandez’s attorney, Herman Ortiz, had told jurors there would be no testimony from anyone who saw Villegas-Hernandez at the scene of the killings or with a gun.

But Key said a witness testified she spoke with Villegas-Hernandez for more than two hours as he loaded items into his red pickup truck outside the house the afternoon of the slayings.

The woman characterized Villegas-Hernandez’s behavior as strange, said he threatened to kill himself, and refused to let her inside the home, Key said in a statement.

The woman contacted family members and notified police, who found the bodies inside.

Esquibel said each had been shot in the head with a .22-caliber rifle or handgun, and Key said several police officers testified they saw writing on a door inside the home admitting to the killings.

“Forgive me. I apologize to all. I will kill myself too,” it said.

Villegas-Hernandez was arrested several days later in Mexico and returned in custody to the U.S. for trial.