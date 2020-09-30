New Mexico man facing life in prison in hostage taking case

The Associated Press
Updated: September 30, 2020 06:46 AM
Created: September 30, 2020 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Hatch man has pleaded guilty to a charge of hostage taking in New Mexico and could be facing a life prison sentence.
Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Mario Balcazar remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing. They say Balcazar faces up to life in federal prison.
According to a plea agreement, Balcazar picked up a woman at the Mexico border on May 9 and drove her to his residence in Dona Ana County.
Authorities say Balcazar detained the woman until her family paid him $1,500.
