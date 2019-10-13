New Mexico man in baby shooting case to get new attorney | KOB 4
New Mexico man in baby shooting case to get new attorney

The Associated Press
October 13, 2019 05:46 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man who reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting an infant girl and tried to arrange the killing of the baby's mother and a key witness is getting a new attorney.
    
The Gallup Independent reports two attorneys formerly involved in the Tyrell Bitsilly's baby shooting case have switched jobs, creating a conflict of interest. The case is expected to be reassigned.
    
The 21-year-old Bitsilly and the baby's mother, Shayanne Nelson, had told police the infant girl's 3-year-old brother found a gun left in a Gallup, New Mexico, motel room and accidentally fired the gun.
    
Gallup police announced last week Bitsilly is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the killings of Nelson and a retired military medic who helped saved the infant girl's life.

