New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 23, 2020 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police say a man is in custody after he tried to burn down a Walmart in Truth or Consequences early Sunday.
Officers arrested Devon Schinagel of Elephant Butte after he poured lighter fluid around the store then crashed through the front doors with his vehicle.
Two employees contacted police about the incident just after midnight. Those workers did not come into contact with him.
Schinagel is being held in Luna County. He's facing several felony charges from arson to burglary to property damage. Police say he has a criminal history within Sierra County and Truth or Consequences.
In 2011, he faced charges for driving while intoxicated and battery on a police officer.
In 2016, he was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on someone he lived with.
A city spokesperson said no one was hurt during the incident and the store has since reopened.
