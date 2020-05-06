New Mexico man pleads guilty in case involving DNA tracking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man in New Mexico could face at least a decade in prison after investigators used an unusual technique of tracking DNA through a genealogy service to link him to a 2015 rape.

Angel Gurule, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to criminal sexual penetration in what New Mexico authorities believe is the state’s first case of an arrest made after investigators uploaded his DNA profile to the database that allows members of the public to investigate their heritage.