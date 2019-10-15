New Mexico man who killed family to be sentenced | KOB 4
New Mexico man who killed family to be sentenced

The Associated Press
October 15, 2019 06:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man who shot and killed his parents and three young siblings when he was a teenager is scheduled to be sentenced.
    
Nehemiah Griego will appear Tuesday in state district court in Albuquerque. Now 22, Griego faces up to 120 years in prison or as little as probation and treatment.
    
Griego pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the January 2013 shootings of his family. Prosecutors say he had methodically plotted the killings when he was 15.
    
A judge decided in August that Griego would be sentenced as an adult after finding he wasn't amenable for treatment as a juvenile.
    
Griego's lawyers say he had an abusive home life. They also have said he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Updated: October 15, 2019 06:48 AM
Created: October 15, 2019 06:15 AM

