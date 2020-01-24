New Mexico may ratchet up tobacco oversight

The Trump administration announced this month that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes favored by high school and middle school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market, and the targeted flavor ban entirely exempts large, tank-based vaping devices, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers.

Advocates for the e-cigarette industry say vaping products save lives by helping smokers quit.

When it comes to licensing tobacco sellers, 28 states already use requirements to sanction violations by suspending or revoking those licenses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Mexico’s tobacco licensing proposal also aims to crack down on contraband vaping products amid a rash of vaping-related lung illness nationwide.

More than 2,600 people nationwide have been diagnosed with a vaping-related lung illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifty-seven people have died.

Results of a public opinion survey commissioned by the American Heart Association were released Thursday, showing 62% support in New Mexico for prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products and 73% support for licensing tobacco retailers. The telephone survey of 607 registered New Mexico voters in late December and early January had a 4 percentage point margin of error.

Lawmakers last year extended taxes on tobacco products to include e-cigarettes, while increasing cigarette taxes.