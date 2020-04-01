New Mexico meeting on power plant's future gets hijacked

“The racist hack of today’s open Public Regulation Commission shows us how vulnerable our democracy is to interference and it’s something we need to defend against,” said Camilia Feibelman with the Sierra Club. “We applaud the PRC for attempting to move forward on the urgent business of taking action to address the climate crisis and to protect workers and communities.”

The commission voted unanimously to approve Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s application to abandon the power plant as part of the state’s move toward emission-free mandates and more renewable energy.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico is seeking to recover investments in the San Juan Generating Station by selling bonds that will be paid off by utility customers. The bonds would raise roughly $360 million to fund decommissioning costs, severance packages for displaced workers and job training programs.

San Juan will be just the latest coal-fired power plant in the U.S. to close as regulatory pressures mount and New Mexico and other states enact more ambitious renewable energy targets.

PNM has proposed collecting a monthly energy transition charge from customers over a 25-year period to cover the debt service payments on the bonds. The monthly charge would be either $1.90 or nearly $5 depending on how much electricity is consumed, with higher users paying more.