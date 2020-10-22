New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ROSWELL, N.M. — The New Mexico Military Institute is under quarantine amid a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Thursday morning, 61 cadets and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
NMMI officials said they were notified of the positive test results of two cadets on Oct. 14.
"NMMI was not aware that the tests had been administered and as a result, the two individuals had not been in isolation or quarantine, pending the test results," NMMI President and Superintendent Jerry Grizzle said in a press release.
The decision was made to pause all scheduled activites. Grizzle said all cadets, school staff and faculty were tested for COVID-19 over the two days following the positive test results. The quarantine officially began Monday, Oct. 19.
According to NMMI, there have already been 61 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among cadets — approximately 700 cadets were tested but the full results are not back yet. Out of approximately 320 employees, two have tested positive.
Officials said the quarantine will remain in effect through Thursday, Oct. 29. Classes will continue online through Oct. 30, then in-class instruction will resume on Nov. 2.
NMMI has reported a total of 92 COVID-19 cases since July.
