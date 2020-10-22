New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19

According to NMMI, there have already been 61 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among cadets — approximately 700 cadets were tested but the full results are not back yet. Out of approximately 320 employees, two have tested positive.

Officials said the quarantine will remain in effect through Thursday, Oct. 29. Classes will continue online through Oct. 30, then in-class instruction will resume on Nov. 2.

NMMI has reported a total of 92 COVID-19 cases since July.

