New Mexico moves into next phase of vaccinations, issues distribution plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is officially moving into Phase 1B of its statewide vaccination effort. The New Mexico Department of Health has also released its distribution plan for the next few phases of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 1B means the vaccine will be available to residents in the following sequence:
“DOH is pleased to release New Mexico’s vaccination plan - and to provide the clarity that New Mexicans seek about this critical effort,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, the secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.
Those in Phase 1A can continue to schedule vaccine appointments as needed.
To see the distribution plan, click here. To preregister for the vaccine, click here.
