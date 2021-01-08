New Mexico moves into next phase of vaccinations, issues distribution plan | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 08, 2021 02:01 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 01:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is officially moving into Phase 1B of its statewide vaccination effort. The New Mexico Department of Health has also released its distribution plan for the next few phases of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Phase 1B means the vaccine will be available to residents in the following sequence: 

  • Individuals 75 years of age and older
  • Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19
  • Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely
  • Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

“DOH is pleased to release New Mexico’s vaccination plan - and to provide the clarity that New Mexicans seek about this critical effort,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, the secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Those in Phase 1A can continue to schedule vaccine appointments as needed.

To see the distribution plan, click here. To preregister for the vaccine, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


