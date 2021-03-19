New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that all New Mexicans in phases 1B and and 1C of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan are now eligible for the vaccine.
The new groups that are eligible for the vaccine include frontline essential workers, residents of congregate care facilities, and New Mexicans age 60 and older.
Phase 1C includes:
A. Persons 60 years or older
B. Essential workers not included in Phase 1B and who are unable to work remotely:
Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, which will include members of the general public not included in the above categories, will likely become eligible in late April, according to state officials.
The state's Department of Health said the transition is possible because more than 60% of currently-eligible groups have received their first vaccine dose.
“By expanding the pool of New Mexicans eligible for vaccine, we can keep the momentum going and ensure that New Mexico remains one of the nation’s vaccination leaders. At the same time, we will redouble our efforts to reach and vaccinate seniors and others in the early phases who have not yet received their shots,” DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.
