New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution

B. Essential workers not included in Phase 1B and who are unable to work remotely:

Businesses that store, transport or deliver goods or services directly to residences, retailers, government institutions, or essential businesses (Automobile repair facilities, bike repair facilities, and retailers who generate the majority of revenue from the sale of automobile or bike repair products, airlines and airport operations, taxis and other private transportation providers, transportation network companies)

Utilities, including contractors, suppliers, and supportive operations, engaged in power generation, fuel supply and transmission, water and wastewater supply

Food service personnel not included in Phase 1B, including restaurant and quick service food operations and food prep centers

Consumer goods, retail

Finance/banking staff, including banks, credit unions, insurance providers, payroll services, broker services and investment management firms

Information technology and communications personnel

Energy industry personnel

Legal and accounting personnel

Media personnel

Vetinary and livestock services, animal shelters and facilities providing pet adoption, grooming, daycare or boarding services

Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, which will include members of the general public not included in the above categories, will likely become eligible in late April, according to state officials.

The state's Department of Health said the transition is possible because more than 60% of currently-eligible groups have received their first vaccine dose.

“By expanding the pool of New Mexicans eligible for vaccine, we can keep the momentum going and ensure that New Mexico remains one of the nation’s vaccination leaders. At the same time, we will redouble our efforts to reach and vaccinate seniors and others in the early phases who have not yet received their shots,” DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.

For more information, click here.