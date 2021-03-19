New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution | KOB 4

New Mexico moves into phase 1C of vaccine distribution

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 19, 2021 09:08 AM
Created: March 19, 2021 08:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that all New Mexicans in phases 1B and and 1C of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan are now eligible for the vaccine. 

The new groups that are eligible for the vaccine include frontline essential workers, residents of congregate care facilities, and New Mexicans age 60 and older.

Phase 1C includes: 

A. Persons 60 years or older 

B. Essential workers not included in Phase 1B and who are unable to work remotely:

  • Businesses that store, transport or deliver goods or services directly to residences, retailers, government institutions, or essential businesses (Automobile repair facilities, bike repair facilities, and retailers who generate the majority of revenue from the sale of automobile or bike repair products, airlines and airport operations, taxis and other private transportation providers, transportation network companies) 
  • Utilities, including contractors, suppliers, and supportive operations, engaged in power generation, fuel supply and transmission, water and wastewater supply
  • Food service personnel not included in Phase 1B, including restaurant and quick service food operations and food prep centers
  • Consumer goods, retail
  • Finance/banking staff, including banks, credit unions, insurance providers, payroll services, broker services and investment management firms 
  • Information technology and communications personnel
  • Energy industry personnel
  • Legal and accounting personnel
  • Media personnel
  • Vetinary and livestock services, animal shelters and facilities providing pet adoption, grooming, daycare or boarding services 

Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, which will include members of the general public not included in the above categories, will likely become eligible in late April, according to state officials. 

The state's Department of Health said the transition is possible because more than 60% of currently-eligible groups have received their first vaccine dose. 

“By expanding the pool of New Mexicans eligible for vaccine, we can keep the momentum going and ensure that New Mexico remains one of the nation’s vaccination leaders. At the same time, we will redouble our efforts to reach and vaccinate seniors and others in the early phases who have not yet received their shots,” DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. 

For more information, click here


