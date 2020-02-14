New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur

New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur Photo: NM Dept. of Cultural Affairs

The Associated Press
Updated: February 14, 2020 06:34 AM
Created: February 14, 2020 06:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is trying to find a name for the robotic version of the Bisti Beast tyrannosaur.

The museum in Albuquerque has collected suggestions for names from visitors for months.

Advertisement

They have narrowed down the choices to the top five most popular suggestions and want the public’s help choosing the final name.

Museum officials say the most popular suggested names include Juniper, Bailey, Bella, Betty and Bonita.

They plan to announce a name for the Bisti Beast on March 14 when the museum opens its next dinosaur exhibit.

The real Bisti Beast was found in the Bisti Badlands of New Mexico and its skull is on display in the museum’s “Back to Bones” exhibit.

The robotic beast roars every half hour for visitors in the museum’s lobby.

To vote for your favorite name, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family wants answers after mother of 7 was killed in crash
Family wants answers after mother of 7 was killed in crash
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 near Atrisco Vista
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 near Atrisco Vista
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
Advertisement


Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk
GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill
GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill
New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana is all but doomed
New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana is all but doomed
Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case
Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case
New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur
New Mexico museum tries to find name for robotic tyrannosaur