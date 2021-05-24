New Mexico nears 60% target vaccine goal

"The whole talk of things getting back to normal is starting to become a reality,” said Aria Schmierer, Eden’s sister.

Aria said she received her shot about a week ago, and her older sister Eden is fully vaccinated.

"We're getting it done, and it's efficient,” Eden said.

Eden said the state is making it easier and easier for people to receive their vaccine.

"I actually go to school in Texas. But, my hometown is here, and it was a huge difference to noticing how Texas was taking care of it versus here. And I was able to get my vaccine way earlier here than I would've been able to in Texas,” she said.

David Morgan, with the New Mexico Department of Health, said the state is on pace to reach its 60 percent vaccination goal by June. While it’s encouraging that 70 percent of the state has received one shot, New Mexico is not where it should be just yet.

"That really truly is up to the people of New Mexico. I encourage residents to not give up, get your COVID vaccination, make that appointment,” Morgan said.

New Mexico is the ninth state to have 70 percent of adult residents get their first dose of the vaccine.

"We've been on the bottom a lot, and so, being close to the top for this is: Go New Mexico,” said Aria.

"Relieving. The whole thing is just super relieving,” Eden added.