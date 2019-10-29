New Mexico now allows gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new law allows New Mexicans who identify as transgender, nonbinary, intersex, and other gender-expansive identities to change their sex designation on their birth certificates.

The Vital Records Modernization Act was sponsored by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, Rep. Deborah Armstrong and Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez. The legislation provides for a gender-neutral sex designation, an “X”, for those who identify as other than male or female.