New Mexico now allows gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 29, 2019 12:53 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 12:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new law allows New Mexicans who identify as transgender, nonbinary, intersex, and other gender-expansive identities to change their sex designation on their birth certificates.
The Vital Records Modernization Act was sponsored by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, Rep. Deborah Armstrong and Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez. The legislation provides for a gender-neutral sex designation, an “X”, for those who identify as other than male or female.
“New Mexico belongs to each of us,” Sen. Candelaria said. “For my transgender family and community, your state government sees you and recognizes today the equal right you have to the full protection of the law. Thank you for being authentically who you are—your courage strengthens our community.”
New Mexico is the fourth state to include a gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates.
