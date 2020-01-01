New Mexico now considering energy efficiency of office space | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: January 01, 2020 08:36 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is now considering the energy efficiency of buildings when leasing office space.

The General Services Department made the announcement Tuesday, saying it will take into account measures by building owners to reduce environmental effects, such as recycling programs, eco-friendly cleaning products or the installation of solar power.

“Climate change is here, and GSD is committed to being a leader in state government’s efforts to reduce its contribution to our warming climate,” said Secretary Ken Ortiz.

The first test comes as part of a request for proposals issued Dec. 23 that seeks temporary office space for the Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. The request asks prospective property managers to list eco-friendly attributes of their spaces.

The environmental measures will be scored by an evaluation team, which also will consider lease costs, property locations, building quality and available parking.

The Wendell Chino Building, which currently houses the state energy department, is scheduled for major renovation as part of the state’s $32 million energy-efficiency and solar power initiative that will involve about 30 executive buildings in Santa Fe. The work on the Chino building includes installation of what will be state government’s first solar battery storage system.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

