New Mexico: Nursing home reviews ongoing amid pandemic

All 54 patients at the rehab center were forced out in April as part of an agreement with state health officials to take in coronavirus patients as soon as possible.

State health officials have defended the move, saying they needed a place to put COVID-19 patients who were recovering, saying having a designated facility would keep more people safe.

Genesis HealthCare, which runs the rehab center, has said it moved quickly to accommodate the state’s needs. The company acknowledged that the transition was difficult for the Canyon patients and their families, but the move “was the best way to save the most lives in Albuquerque.”

State Aging and Long Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez said there are things that the state must do better if it has do something like this again.

“I don’t think we owe them an apology as much as we owe them gratitude to make this sacrifice in this time,” she said about the patients who were moved and their families. “Those are the tough decisions that we were making and still continue to have to make.”

Officials say New Mexico has nearly 6,100 COVID-19 cases, with more than half located in McKinley and San Juan counties. Despite the counties’ lower populations and more rural nature, they’ve been leading the state in infections.

The list of congregate living and acute care facilities with at least one positive case or more also has grown to about three dozen, with one-third of those located in the Gallup and Farmington areas.

Most people with the virus experience fever and cough. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

New Mexico has reported 270 deaths, and more than 200 people are hospitalized.

The attorney general’s office has received resident and staff complaints about various nursing homes around the state, but officials said the review also is based on data that shows facilities such as nursing homes can be at greater risk.

“At this time, we are highly focused on a handful of facilities that are showing the highest risks across the state, but we are also working with public health officials to monitor compliance concerns at all facilities in New Mexico,” said Matt Baca, a spokesman for the office.