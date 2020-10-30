New Mexico offers drought sessions as dry conditions persist | KOB 4
New Mexico offers drought sessions as dry conditions persist

The Associated Press
Created: October 30, 2020 07:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The record-breaking winter storm brought much needed precipitation to most of New Mexico this week. But forecasters say drought conditions are expected to persist at least through February as the odds are leaning toward a drier than normal winter.

New Mexico State University will be hosting a series of virtual sessions for farmers and ranchers on drought management and the water outlook starting next week.

The first will focus on southern New Mexico and another is planned for the north the following week.

The latest drought map shows about two-thirds of the state are classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought.


